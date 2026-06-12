/Olivia Rodrigo drops 13-track album 'You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love'

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo surprised her fans by dropping her highly anticipated album titled “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.” The album quickly gained attention and became the most talked-about among fans online. In April, the artist dropped a single from her third studio album titled “Drop Dead.”

Olivia Rodrigo's 13-track album dropped online!

After garnering much acclaim for her single earlier in 2026, Rodrigo is once again dominating headlines with the release of her third studio album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love." After creating days of anticipation among fans, the artist is back with her new album.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The artist explained about her newly released album, saying the record is a time capsule of a relationship, with all its highs and lows. It explores the insanity and the clarity between two individuals, as well as the hopes and disappointments.

The 13-track album reunites the Grammy winner with producer Dan Nigro and marks her first full-length release since 2023’s Billboard 200-topping “Guts.” Taking to Instagram, Rodrigo posted a heartfelt picture thanking her producer for standing by her for nearly five years and becoming her musical confidant.

Her Billboard journey

Since breaking into the music industry, Rodrigo has consistently demonstrated an ability to captivate audiences with her relatable and authentic music. Over the years, the artist has achieved multiple honours and accomplishments. She has gone on to receive three No 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Drivers License," "Good 4 U," and "Vampire," as well as two No 1 albums, Sour and Guts. She is also the first artist to debut the lead singles from her first two albums at No 1 on Billboard's Hot 100.