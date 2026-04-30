/Olivia Rodrigo announces Unraveled tour dates: Check venue, ticket price and more

Olivia Rodrigo is set to make her fans groove, and that too with her live performances. The Grammy winner is set to hit the road.
Announcing the dates for her huge tour, The Unraveled Tour, a 65-date run, she will be performing across continents and in some of the world’s most renowned cities.
Olivia Rodrigo reveals the dates for The Unraveled Tour.
In support of her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, out June 12, 2026 via Geffen Records, the star is set to kick off the global tour, during which she will perform across 64 days in North America, Europe, and the UK. The global tour will start on September 25.