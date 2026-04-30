/Olivia Rodrigo announces Unraveled tour dates: Check venue, ticket price and more

Olivia Rodrigo is set to make her fans groove, and that too with her live performances. The Grammy winner is set to hit the road.



Announcing the dates for her huge tour, The Unraveled Tour, a 65-date run, she will be performing across continents and in some of the world’s most renowned cities.



Olivia Rodrigo reveals the dates for The Unraveled Tour.

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