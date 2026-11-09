Russell Brand, the British comedian and actor who rose to prominence through television, stand-up comedy and Hollywood films, is facing a significant prison term after being convicted of rape and sexual assault. The 51-year-old appeared at Southwark Crown Court on November 9 and has reportedly been handed a 10-year jail term days after a jury found him guilty of four sexual offences involving four women.

Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years in prison

Russell Brand reportedly has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison. As per a Sky News report, the judge said he would likely serve two-thirds of this sentence. The judge told Brand, "I do not increase your punishment because of it, but all those women had to face being confronted and being told they had lied or twisted the truth and/or they had agreed to your sexual demands.

Reportedly, Judge Mr Justice Bennathan said the offence "reeks of casual disrespect and your belief that fame meant you could act how you liked, when you liked, unhindered by the rules by which decent people live". He noted that even in crimes which are not deemed the most serious, "the consequences for the victim are profound and lasting".

Judge Mr Justice Bennathan also commended the Metropolitan Police for their "hard work" gathering evidence and for taking "great care" of the women who gave evidence. After the verdict, Brand said to his wife, "We'll be okay,” as he was taken away by the dock officers. Russell Brand's wife, Laura, and father, Ron, were also present in the court today for his sentencing hearing.

What were the charges against Russell Brand?

Russell Brand initially faced seven criminal charges, including three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault. The allegations concerned six women and incidents dating between 1999 and 2009.