/Cara Delevingne breaks silence on dating Amber Heard: 'We were entangled'

Cara Delevingne has finally addressed the speculation surrounding her relationship with Amber Heard during the latter's divorce from Johnny Depp. The revelation arrived years after the discussion took over the internet.

Cara Delevingne on dating Amber Heard

During the latest episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, when the host Louis Theroux brought up the rumours that had surrounded Delevingne and Heard for nearly a decade, she initially hesitated before responding.

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"Am I meant to comment? It’s because we did a movie together, and it was called London Fields. He was also doing the movie. I think he was pretty driven crazy by jealousy.

Nothing was happening at that point. Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose," Delevingne added.

When asked to clarify whether she dated Heard after the separation, the model added, "We were close for a long time, and then when they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled. … But she was also entangled with other people."

When Theroux mentioned Elon Musk, Delevingne just replied: "There you go."

About Amber Heard-Johnny Depp divorce proceedings

Heard was married to actor Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2016. The former couple went through a very bitter and publicized court case where they accused each other of domestic abuse and engaged in two lengthy and high-profile defamation cases.

In the Depp v. News Group Newspapers (NGN) trial in 2020, Depp lost his UK libel case against the Sun newspaper. The publication had called him a "wife-beater".

In the US, the widely publicised Depp v. Heard trial leaned towards Depp and Heard was found liable for defaming her former husband.

For six weeks in 2022, a court in the US state of Virginia heard details of the couple's volatile relationship. Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation over an opinion article she wrote for the Washington Post that alleged she was a domestic abuse victim, although it did not mention him by name. Heard counter-sued.

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