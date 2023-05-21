Amber Heard gives first interview since moving to Madrid with daughter, talks about moving on| Viral video

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has mostly stayed low-key ever since she lost her highly-publicised defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp in Virginia last year. Earlier this month, reports of the actress moving to Madrid, Spain with her young daughter Oonagh and bidding adieu to the glitz and glamour of showbiz surfaced online. Now, the actress has confirmed that she has moved to Spain and plans to live there.

Speaking to Spanish media, the actress said in Spanish, "I love Spain so much. I hope I can get to stay here, I love living here. I hope you are good, it was a pleasure meeting you. I have to move forward, huh? That's life." Check it out below! Amber Heard en España con fans. 💖 pic.twitter.com/OfRi6aN908 — Amber Heard Latino (@AHeardLatino) May 18, 2023 Also read: Alec Baldwin accused of 'yelling' at waitress for 'doing her job' at NY gala

It was Daily Mail's correspondent Alison Boshoff who first reported that the Aquaman actress is raising her daughter away from the noise and has quietly relocated to Spain. "I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh," the journalist claimed in a report.

Boshoff also said that the actress knows how to speak Spanish and is happy in her new home and this she claims she got to know from Heard's friend herself.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp recently received a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival for his new film Jeanne du Barry. The French-language film helmed by Maïwenn was controversially chosen to open the international film festival this year.

Depp famously sued Heard for defamation in 2019 after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post and claimed to be a domestic abuse survivor. By the end of the intense six-week trial in June 2022, the jury unanimously decided that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was defamed by his ex-partner, who it believed "acted with actual malice."

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages while Heard won $2 million in her countersuit against the actor. Based on Virginia laws limiting punitive damages, the amount owed by Heard was reduced to $10.35 million.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE