Alec Baldwin accused of 'yelling' at waitress for 'doing her job' at NY gala

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, who has been embroiled in a number of lawsuits over the last two years due to the deadly shooting incident on his film set that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has been accused of losing his temper and "yelling" at a waitress at a star-studded gala in New York.

If a report by Page Six is anything to go by, the 65-year-old actor was seen "scolding" a young waitress at the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala as she served dinner to the guests. An unnamed source told the publication that the server was shocked to see the star's alleged behaviour.

The drama reportedly began when Baldwin stood up to chat with another guest a couple of minutes before "the line of servers come all at once to deliver the meals". The waitress, said to be in her late 20s or early 30s, got stuck behind Alec for a few minutes. "Then, when she could pass, she started putting plates on the table. I guess he didn't like that she did that with him standing there," the source told the publication.

The source further suggested, "I'm guessing he felt it was rude of her to start putting plates down while he was standing there."

After the incident, the server reportedly told someone in the staff, "I don't know why he yelled at me."

Alec attended the glitzy event with his wife Hilaria Baldwin and while they posed up a storm together on the red carpet, it's said she wasn't there to witness him "yelling".

This was the couple's first red carpet outing since Alec's Rust shooting charges were dismissed last month. The pair were seen holding hands as they posed for the cameras at the event, which was held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The star-studded event was hosted by Colin Jost and it honoured SNL legend Lorne Michaels. Salman Rushdie made a surprise appearance at the event. This was his first public appearance since he was severely attacked while on stage at a literary event in New York in August 2022.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE