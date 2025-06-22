/Johnny Depp opens up on not getting support during his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard: 'Did me dirty...'

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's highly publicized defamation trial was one of the most talked about topics. After a long fight, the Pirates of the Caribbean star won the case against his ex-wife, who he sued over claims of domestic abuse. The jury then awarded $15 million in damage to the actor. The jury also awarded Amber Heard $2 million over her countersuit. Now, Johnny has opened up about how his career changed post this lawsuit and how his inner circle did him dirt by not supporting him during the difficult phase.

Johnny Depp about career change post-trial with Amber Heard

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Johnny Depp said, "As weird as I am, certain things can be trusted. And my loyalty is the last thing anybody could question. I was with one agent for 30 years, but she spoke in court about how difficult I was. That's death by confetti, these fake... who lie to you, celebrate you, say all sorts of horror behind your back, yet keep the money- that confetti machine going, because what do they want? Dough?".

He further said, "I'll tell you what hurts. There are people, and I'm thinking of three, who did me dirty. Those people were at my kids' parties. Throwing them in the air. And look, I understand people who could not stand up for me because the most frightening thing to them was making the right choice. I was pre-MeToo. I was like a crash test dummy for MeToo. It was before Harvey Weinstein. And I sponged it, took it all in. I wanted from the hundreds of people I've met in that industry to see who was playing it safe. Better go woke".

How did the trial case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard begin?

Depp filed a defamation case against Amber Heard after she wrote an op-ed where she claimed that she had been a victim of domestic violence. While Depp's name was not mentioned in the article, the actor stated that it attempted to malign his image and led to him losing out on film projects. Heard has counter-sued Depp for physical violence.

Depp, the 58-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, sued Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a newspaper opinion piece. Heard, a 36-year-old actress, countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a “hoax.”