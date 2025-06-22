/8 War-based films based on Middle-East conflict: The Hurt Locker, Lone Survivor, American Sniper and more

It is about the story of Ari Folman who had encountered brief visions about the 1982 Lebanon War in which he served as an infantry soldier. When he is not able to recollect his experiences, he interviews his fellow veterans. Directed by Ari Folman, the film stars Ronny Dayafg, Dror Harazi, Ori Silvan, Mickey Leon, and Ron Ben-Yishai among others. This movie is told through the eyes of filmmaker Ari Folman, who served as an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier in 1982 during the Lebanese civil war (1975-1990).