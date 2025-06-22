/8 War-based films based on Middle-East conflict: The Hurt Locker, Lone Survivor, American Sniper and more

Films including 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Argo and The Hurt Locker delve into the aspect of politics and intelligence while dealing with conflicts. Check out some of these movies based on the issues.
With recent unrest going on around the world, there are several movies which has showcased perspectives on the US involvement in the Middle-East conflicts. Some has showcased focus on specific battles or events while others have shown more detailed info about impact on soldiers and civilians.
It tells the story of a security team consisting of six members fighting to defend an American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, against a wave of terrorist attacks. Helmed by Michael Bay, the film features John Krasinski, James Badge Dale, Pablo Schreiber, Max Martini, and David Denman among others.
It is about the story of Ari Folman who had encountered brief visions about the 1982 Lebanon War in which he served as an infantry soldier. When he is not able to recollect his experiences, he interviews his fellow veterans. Directed by Ari Folman, the film stars Ronny Dayafg, Dror Harazi, Ori Silvan, Mickey Leon, and Ron Ben-Yishai among others. This movie is told through the eyes of filmmaker Ari Folman, who served as an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier in 1982 during the Lebanese civil war (1975-1990).
Jerusalem Countdown is about FBI Agent Shane Daughtry (David A.R. White), who races to find smuggled nuclear weapons in the United States before they are detonated. As the clock winds down he gets help from a washed-up arms dealer, a former Mossad agent, and a CIA director. Directed by Harold Cronk, the film features David AR White, Lee Majors, Anna Zielinski, Matthew Tailford, and Randy Travis among others.
Black Hawk Down is about the group of an elite force of American soldiers tasked with the mission to nab a Somalian warlord's top lieutenants, they find themselves ambushed by a large group of heavily armed Somalis instead. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film stars Josh Hartnett, Eric Bana, Ewan McGregor, Tom Hardy, and Orlando Bloom among others.
The Hurt Locker tells the story of Sergeant William James is tasked with training a bomb disposal team during the Iraq War. However, his ideologies and reckless approach towards the job give rise to conflicts with his subordinates. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, the film stars Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Mark Boal Guy Pearce, and Ralph Fiennes among others.
It is about a CIA analyst and her team is on a mission to track an infamous terrorist leader responsible for the 11 September attacks in the USA. Over time, they carry out operations to tackle him and his gang. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, the film features Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton, Kyle Chandler, and Chris Pratt among others.
Lone Survivor is the story of Marcus Luttrell and three Navy SEALs are sent to locate the Taliban leader Ahmad Shah in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, where they become targets of enemy attacks. Directed by Peter Berg, the film stars Taylor Kitsch, Mark Wahlberg, Dan Bilzerian and Emile Hirsch among others.
The story is about after when serving in Iraq for years, Chris Kyle, a lethal US sniper, returns home to his wife and son. However, he cannot cope with the traumatic experiences of war, affecting his life and relationships. Directed by Clint Eastwood, the film stars Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Luke Grimes and Jonathan Groff among others.