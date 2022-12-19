Amber Heard settles defamation case against Johnny Depp, says 'my life is destroyed'

Putting a full stop is one of Hollywood's most publicised cast, Actress Amber Heard has finally settled her defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard has agreed to pay $ 1 million to Depp.

Sharing a statement on her Instagram handle: Amber wrote: “After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia.

“It’s important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed.

“The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward.

“Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to lave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to.