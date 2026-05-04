/Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome third child, share heartfelt message

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have announced the birth of their third child, a son named Nautas Madden. Benji shared the news on social media. The couple stated that the arrival of their son was blessed. Cameron and Benji tied the knot in 2015.

Cameron and Benji reveal arrival of third child

Taking to Instagram, Madden wrote, "Cameron and I are happy, excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!!We love life with our family – our kids are healthy and happy, and we are grateful!!! Having a blast."

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"Sending all our best wishes," he added while signing off the post from “the Madden Family", Madden wrote. Following his post, his wife Diaz posted a series of heart and sparkle emojis in the comment section.

The name is derived from the Latin "nauta", meaning "sailor, navigator, voyager", with the couple defining it as “one who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown". ‘Nautas’ represents a nautical, adventurous theme—a sailor, navigator, or voyager.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden relationship timeline

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden met in May 2014, married in January 2015 after a seven-month whirlwind romance, and have since welcomed two children, daughter Raddix (born 2019) and son Cardinal (born 2024). They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in January 2025.

For the unversed, Cameron Diaz is a celebrated American actress and author who became one of Hollywood's most bankable stars in the late 1990s and 2000s, with films grossing over $3 billion in the U.S. After a decade-long hiatus focusing on family, she returned to acting in 2025.