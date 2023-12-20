Cameron Diaz rubbishes Jamie Foxx 'made everyone miserable' rumours

Cameron Diaz recently appeared on a podcast and rubbished all rumours of co-star Jamie Foxx being “crazy” on the set of their Netflix film Back in Action. It was during filming of this film when Jamie was hospitalised for a medical emergency. Soon after he was hospitalised, there were reports that the actor was “making everyone miserable” and that Cameron had told everyone, “I was never gonna make another movie again because of him.”

Cameron appeared on a recent episode of the podcast Lipstick on the Rim.

Rubbishing these rumours, Cameron said on the podcast, “I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time. You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?’ … Jamie is, like, the cheerleader for the entire crew. Everybody loves him. We have so much fun on the set with him and he’s just a professional on every level.”

Cameron defended Jamie and said that unlike these baseless rumours she “had a blast” working with him on Back in Action. The actress makes her return to films after nearly a decade of staying away from cinema.

She said, “Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He’s such a special person and he’s so talented, so much fun. The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen. But nothing got delayed other than, obviously, toward the end. And that’s something that is not my place to speak about.”

She added, “When I see and hear people trying to take another person down like that … [Jamie is] so classy. He’s like, ‘Nope. Just let them [talk]’. Still, it just really made me angry.”

She did not mention Jamie’s medical incident but added that he is “thriving” now.