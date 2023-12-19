Céline Dion's sister says singer doesn’t have control over her muscles

Canadian singer Céline Dion is grappling with the challenges of stiff person syndrome, an autoimmune disease that affects her muscles, making it difficult for her to maintain control. In an interview with Canadian website 7 Jours, Dion's sister, Claudette Dion, shared insights into the singer's ongoing battle with the rare and incurable condition.

The autoimmune disease, first diagnosed in 1956, leads to uncontrollable muscle spasms, affecting the spinal column and brain. Dion's health struggles came to light in January 2022 when she canceled tour dates due to severe and persistent spasms. In a candid statement to her fans in December of the same year, Dion revealed the far-reaching impact of the spasms on her daily life, hindering her ability to walk and compromising her vocal cords.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges … Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to," she had said.

Despite her challenges, Dion has been working hard to combat the illness and maintain her strength. However, the future of her singing career remains uncertain. In May 2023, she made the difficult decision to cancel all future tour dates, acknowledging the difficulty of touring even when in optimal health.

Claudette Dion acknowledged the overwhelming support from fans, with many expressing their love and sending messages of prayer and encouragement. “People tell us they love her and pray for her. She receives so many messages, gifts, blessed crucifixes," she said.

Céline Dion's foundation has been receiving numerous tokens of support, including gifts and blessed crucifixes.