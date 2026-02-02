/Top 50 high-profile names are referenced in the latest release of the Epstein files

The latest release of the Epstein documents mentions 50 high-profile figures. The files contain emails and logs referencing Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Prince Andrew. See the full list of global leaders' and celebrities' names referenced.
The US Department of Justice has officially cleared the President regarding the new files. In a statement accompanying the release, the DOJ clarified that the sexual assault allegations found in the FBI logs were 'unfounded and false'.
New documents include draft emails where Jeffrey Epstein claimed he helped the Microsoft co-founder procure drugs. The files also allege that Epstein attempted to leverage knowledge of Gates' 'illicit trysts' with married women and a Russian bridge player to threaten the tech billionaire.
Emails from 2010 reveal that the Duke of York invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace for 'private time'. In the exchange, Andrew suggested they could have 'dinner at Buckingham Palace' to ensure privacy while discussing an introduction to a 26-year-old Russian woman.
In a November 2012 email exchange, Elon Musk asked Epstein about an upcoming trip to his private island. When discussing logistics for a helicopter ride, Musk enquired, 'What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?', stating he would likely attend with his then-wife, Talulah Riley.
The Virgin Group founder features in friendly email exchanges with Epstein from 2013. In one message, Branson wrote that he would love to see the financier, joking, 'As long as you bring your harem!', and mentioned that his staff spoke highly of the visit.
Emails indicate that Howard Lutnick, currently the US Commerce Secretary, made plans to lunch with Epstein in the Caribbean in December 2012. Lutnick’s wife communicated with Epstein’s staff to coordinate anchoring their boat near Little St James for the meeting.
The Duchess of York sent affectionate emails to Epstein in 2009 while he was under house arrest. She referred to him as 'the brother I have always wished for' and thanked him for his support of her business brand, calling him a 'spectacular friend'.
A surprising discovery in the files is a draft resignation letter written for 'Boris'. Legal and intelligence experts are analysing the document to understand why Epstein possessed a draft resignation for a senior UK politician in his private files.
The co-owner of the New York Giants is mentioned in exchanges where Epstein allegedly facilitated introductions to women. One specific email shows Epstein describing a woman to Tisch as 'Russian... and rarely tells the full truth, but fun'.
The former US Treasury Secretary appears in the documents as one of the executors of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. The files detail his continued professional relationship with Epstein long after the financier’s initial legal troubles began.
Alongside Larry Summers, former Barclays CEO Jes Staley is named as an executor of the estate. The new documents provide further evidence of the deep financial ties and trust Epstein placed in the banking executive.
The former Prime Minister of Israel appears frequently in flight logs and meeting schedules. While Barak has admitted to meeting Epstein for business purposes, he has consistently denied any participation in the financier’s illicit activities.
The former US Vice President is listed in flight logs for trips on Epstein’s aircraft. The documents confirm his presence on these flights but do not contain any specific allegations of misconduct or inappropriate behaviour.
The latest release reconfirms multiple entries of the former President in Epstein’s flight logs. While the files document his travel on the 'Lolita Express', this batch does not introduce new specific allegations regarding his conduct.
The Google co-founder is mentioned in the context of high-level social gatherings and dinners. The files place him in Epstein’s orbit during the period the financier was courting Silicon Valley’s elite, though no wrongdoing is alleged.
The billionaire venture capitalist appears in Epstein’s contacts and meeting schedules. The documents highlight Epstein’s extensive efforts to network with powerful tech investors, though Thiel has not been accused of any crime.
LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is mentioned regarding fundraising activities and social meetings. Hoffman has previously apologised for interacting with Epstein, stating he was unaware of the extent of his crimes at the time.
The founder of L Brands and Epstein’s primary financial patron features heavily in the financial records. The documents detail the transfer of vast assets and power of attorney to Epstein, underscoring their complex financial relationship.
The private equity mogul is referenced in numerous logs regarding financial planning and meetings. Black has previously admitted to paying Epstein millions for tax advice but has denied any involvement in his criminal activities.
The Executive Chairman of Hyatt Hotels is named in legal documents within the file dump. While his name appears in the context of the investigation, Pritzker has vehemently denied any inappropriate conduct.
The Hollywood actor’s name appears in flight logs and schedules found in the database. However, sources close to DiCaprio have consistently stated he never met Epstein and that his name may have been listed for aspirational or networking purposes.
The files reconfirm that the actor was a passenger on Epstein’s plane. This aligns with previous reports placing Spacey in Epstein’s social circle, though the new documents do not detail specific events involving him.
The supermodel appears in contact lists and flight manifests for trips organised by Epstein. Campbell has previously stated she was introduced to Epstein through others and was unaware of his criminal behaviour.
The late pop icon is mentioned in flight logs, confirming he travelled on Epstein’s plane. Previous investigations have noted that while he was a passenger, there is no evidence he engaged in any misconduct related to Epstein’s ring.
The acclaimed actress is listed in Epstein’s extensive 'Black Book' of contacts. Her inclusion appears to be part of Epstein’s habit of collecting the contact details of celebrities, with no evidence of a personal relationship.
Her name appears in the contact logs recovered from Epstein’s properties. Representatives for the actress have strongly denied she ever met the financier or had any association with him whatsoever.
The action star is listed in Epstein’s contact book, reflecting the financier's access to Hollywood A-listers. There are no additional details or allegations concerning Willis in the 3 million pages released.
The creator of Star Wars is named in flight logs as a passenger on Epstein’s aircraft. The documents record the travel details but do not suggest any involvement in the illicit activities associated with Epstein.
The comedian and actor is listed on flight manifests for a trip to Africa with Bill Clinton and Epstein. This trip has been a matter of public record, and the files confirm the logistical details of the journey.
The director is mentioned in personal schedules, and Epstein was known to socialise with him in New York. The files confirm they maintained a social acquaintance, consistent with previous reports.
The files contain photos and logs confirming the late physicist visited Epstein’s island. Hawking attended a scientific conference funded by Epstein on the island, and the documents verify his presence there.
The renowned linguist appears in schedules regarding meetings and financial transfers. Chomsky has previously defended these interactions, stating they were for financial advice and occurred after Epstein’s initial conviction.
The AI pioneer is named in depositions and schedules within the release. Previous allegations of misconduct involving Minsky have resurfaced, with the new files providing context on his visits to Epstein’s properties.
Bill Gates’ former science advisor is named in the draft emails where Epstein allegedly used his name. Epstein reportedly attempted to use Nikolic as a proxy to manage secrets and exert leverage over Gates.
The theoretical physicist is mentioned in relation to scientific events organised by Epstein. The files detail how Epstein funded various scientific projects and hosted gatherings attended by prominent academics like Krauss.
The Crown Prince is mentioned in meeting schedules, highlighting Epstein’s international reach. The documents show Epstein’s efforts to cultivate relationships with Middle Eastern royalty for influence and funding.
The late financier is listed in Epstein’s schedules, demonstrating his access to banking dynasties. The mention underscores Epstein’s ability to network with the world's most established financial families.
The former US Secretary of State appears in Epstein’s contacts. His inclusion reflects Epstein’s strategy of associating with powerful political figures to build a veneer of legitimacy and influence.
The media mogul is listed in Epstein’s contact book. While his contact details were found, the release does not detail specific meetings or interactions between Murdoch and Epstein.
The famous magician is mentioned in flight logs and dinner schedules. Copperfield was a social acquaintance of Epstein, and the files confirm he attended gatherings hosted by the financier.
The hedge fund manager features frequently in financial and social logs. Dubin has maintained he had a business and social relationship with Epstein but has consistently denied any knowledge of or participation in wrongdoing.
The former Miss Sweden and physician, who once dated Epstein, features prominently in the logs. The files detail her continued social correspondence with Epstein, as she remained part of his close circle.
The late modelling agent is named extensively as a key associate. The documents corroborate his central role in procuring women for Epstein, detailing the logistics of how models were recruited.
Epstein’s convicted accomplice appears throughout the documents. The files include personal correspondence, such as the email from Melania Trump, and detailed logs of her role in managing Epstein’s operations.
The files contain a friendly email sent by the First Lady to Ghislaine Maxwell. Signed 'Love, Melania, the correspondence highlights the social familiarity between Melania and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Elon Musk’s ex-wife is mentioned in his email to Epstein. Musk wrote, 'Probably just Talulah and me', indicating she was the intended companion for the proposed trip to Epstein’s island.
The Russian bridge player is the subject of the note involving Bill Gates. The files suggest Epstein attempted to use Gates’ relationship with Antonova as leverage to secure funding for a charitable foundation.
The Goldman Sachs lawyer and former White House counsel is mentioned in schedules. While she appears in the logs, Ruemmler has strongly denied having any improper relationship with Epstein.
The banker is mentioned in meeting logs, further illustrating Epstein’s ties to European finance. The documents detail business meetings, though she has denied any personal involvement in his crimes.
One of the victims who provided testimony is named in the files. The new logistical documents corroborate her previous depositions regarding her presence at Epstein’s properties and interactions with his guests.