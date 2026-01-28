/Bridgerton Season 4 premiere details out: When and what time it will stream in India

Finally, the wait is over as Bridgerton Season 4 is all set to return to Netflix with new romance and scandal. The OTT platform has already created a buzz with teasers and trailers, as fans are now just a few hours away from watching the popular show.

About Bridgerton Season 4

The new season is expected to focus on Benedict Bridgerton, who is the free-spirited fourth sibling, after exploring the love stories of Daphne, Anthony, and Colin in previous seasons. Alongside his long-anticipated romance, fans will also be able to watch Francesca Bridgerton’s marriage closely.

Besides Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, the new season will bring back other familiar faces like Colin and Penelope.

Release date and streaming time

It is already confirmed that Bridgerton Season 4 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Just like the older season, the new chapter will be released in two parts.

Season 4 has eight episodes in total, and the first part (Episodes 1-4) will release in India on January 29 at 1:30 PM IST, while Part 2 (Episodes 5-8) will drop on February 26 at 1:30 PM IST.

Bridgerton Season 4 cast and plot

Besides Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, and Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton, the cast includes Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton).