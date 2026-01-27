Actress Kristen Stewart has spoken up about how actresses are being treated in the film industry. Beyond acting, she has now ventured into directing, and while speaking about this decision, Stewart shared the brutal reality.

The 35-year-old actress has made her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water, and has taken the director’s seat after years of being in front of the camera. Recently, the Twilight actress has shared the brutal reality of being an actress.

Kristen Stewart on actresses being ‘treated like puppets’ in Hollywood

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the UK’s The Times, Stewart shared how actresses are treated poorly every day. “Actresses get treated like s---, I’ve got to tell you,” Stewart, 35, shared in an article published on 24 Jan.

Also read: Border 2 BO collection Day 4: Sunny Deol starrer mints THIS much on Monday

“People think anyone could be an actress, but the first time I sat down to talk about my movie as a director, I thought, 'Wow, this is a different experience, they are talking to me like I’m somebody with a brain.' " she added.



Stewart made her acting debut as a child in the 2001 movie The Safety of Objects. Over the years, the actress has worked with numerous directors. And seems like her experience on the set has not been good.

Speaking further of how the industry is not good for the actress, Stewart said,“There’s this idea that directors have otherworldly abilities, which is not true. It’s an idea perpetuated by men."

"Not to sound like I’m complaining all the time, but it’s worse for female actors than male ones — they get treated like puppets, but they are not. [Imogen Poots] put her whole body and soul into this movie,” she added.



Stewart debuted her movie starring Imogen Poots at the Cannes Film Festival before it was released in the theatres in Dec and Jan. The movie is an adaptation of author Lidia Yuknavich's 2011 memoir of the same name.



However, this is not the first time she has discussed sexism in Hollywood, dating back to 2011. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar UK, she said, “It's crazy. It's so offensive, it's crazy. ”

More about The Chronology of Water