/Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito converts to Islam in Saudi Arabia | Watch

Actor Giancarlo Esposito, star of shows like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has reportedly embraced Islam while filming his upcoming project 7 Dogs in Saudi Arabia. A video featuring Esposito shows him offering prayers at a mosque with few others. The video has gone viral.

Giancarlo Esposito converts to Islam

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, shared a video on social media showing Esposito alongside a small group of people inside a mosque. The clip shows them offering prayers together. Alalshikh stated that the actor had accepted Islam during his time in the country while working on the film.

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The video was accompanied by a caption that claimed Esposito recited the Shahada the Islamic declaration of faith, after positive interactions with Muslims during the shoot.

The caption mentioned that the actor joined members of the film's cast and crew for prayers. The Shahada is a key statement of belief in Islam and marks a formal entry into the faith for an individual.

The caption read, "Seven Dogs and Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito recited the Shahada (declaration of faith) and joined his cast and crew in prayer at a mosque yesterday after expressing his satisfaction with the interaction with Muslims during filming in Saudi Arabia. The video shows him yesterday with employees of the Sila Company. Praise be to God."

The video created quite a stir on social media and quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention.

Who is Giancarlo Esposito?