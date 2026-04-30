/Behind the laughs! Lisa Kudrow reveals dark truth about Friends' male writers' sexual fantasies and cruel insults toward co-stars

Hollywood actress Lisa Kudrow is best known for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the cult classic show Friends, which earned her an Emmy award. She is recognised as a staple of television comedy and recently shared some shocking details about the male writers of the show Friends and how they made insensitive crude jokes towards her co-stars.

What did Lisa Kudrow say about the Friends' male writers?

In an interaction with the Times of London, Lisa Kudrow shared that there was lot of definitely mean stuff going on behind the scenes. She said, "The environment was particularly intense during live recordings. Don't forget we were recording in front of live audience of 400, and if you messed up one of these writers' lines or if you didn't get the perfect response, they could be like, 'Can't the b**** f******* read? She's not even trying. She f***** up my line."

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Lisa, in addition, stated as per the same report that the actors would sometimes openly receive harsh criticism if they forgot their lines, even though they performed in front of a live studio audience.

She also recalled how several writers behaved inappropriately, such as making comments about her co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox, when they were not working."

About Lisa Kudrow

Born in the Encino neighbourhood in Los Angeles, she is the daughter of Nedra, a travel agent, and Lee Kudrow, a doctor. Her breakthrough role, Phoebe in Friends, has been named as one of the greatest television characters of all time, spawning her successful career.

She created, produced, wrote, and starred in the HBO mockumentary series The Comeback, which initially lasted for one season in 2005 but was revived for two critically acclaimed seasons in 2014 and 2026, respectively.