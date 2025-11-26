/Thanksgiving 2025: Remember how hit sitcom Friends celebrated the Turkey day?

Thankgiving is around the corner, and here are a few tips from the famous sitcom Friends that you must follow. Scroll and check.
Thanksgiving is all about having a good time with your favourite pals, no matter what situation you all are stuck in. The first Thanksgiving episode of the show teaches us the same when all food is burnt, Rachel misses her flight for the vale, but the best part comes when everything ended up with a smile and a sandwich on their plate.
'The One With All the Thanksgivings' episode, where everyone is in the flashback and Turkey brings out everyone's emotions from Chandler's feelings for Monica to Joey's dance.
In season 9, we all meet Rachel's new sister, Amy and Monica's expensive china crockery. The chaotic episode, which ended up giving us advice to never take your precious things out and to keep them safe for the D-day.
Whether it is inside or outside, Thanksgiving is all about fun and in season 3, it is the mix with the Football and, of course, a Geller cup. The episode in which, the whole gang, for the first time, come out of their flat to the celebrate the food day in a whole new way.
The last Thanksgiving of Friends. In the episode, when Monica refuses to host first time ever, but Joey, Ross, Rachel and Phoebe convince Monica and Chandler to host Thanksgiving, however, the four of them end up arriving at dinner an hour late. Although they get the food, but after a long time.