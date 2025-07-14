Is Friends still on your binge list? 10 timeless TV shows still loved by fans

In the evolving world of entertainment, some TV shows continue to shine even after their final episode. From timeless classics to latest long form piece of sitcoms, these iconic shows have made a forever place in pop culture. Whether its unforgettable characters of Friends or amazing storyline of Games of Thrones, these TV shows spark nostalgia and discussions among their fans. These iconic shows have resonated with audiences, reviving them with mixed bag of emotions of crime, thriller, comedy, adventure, love and friendship over time making them eternal for binge-watching.

Here's a list of timeless TV classics that can live rent free in your minds.

1. Friends (1994-2004)

Friends, Fleabag, Dexter, How I Met Your Mother Photograph: (Instagram)

The perfect blend of humor and quotable one-liners, Friends is a go to watch as of 2025. Friends is incredibly funny with relatable characters, comfort rewatching and meme material on the internet. The series has also got major attraction from GenZ discovering it on streaming.

2. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

The four season family crime drama, Breaking Bad is a masterpiece in intense storytelling and character evolution. This TV show is popular for its intricate plot, attention to detail in every scene and cinematic legacy which keeps its viewers hooked at the edge of their seats.

3. Brooklyn Nine Nine (2013-2021)

Brooklyn Nine Nine is a hilarious police sitcom with friendship and unforgettable one-liners. The series has lovable characters like Jake Peralta and Captain Holt which makes the series a perfect blend of comedy and feels. Brooklyn Nine Nine made an impact by addressing issues like police reform, racism and LGBTQ+ rights by remaining a comfort comedy series.

4. Dexter (2006-2013)

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter is a dark, gripping show that built a cult following among its audiences. The inner monologues, flashbacks and moral dilemmas offer a chilling look into the series. The 2021 Dexter : New Blood brought back the character with a new twist and introduced the younger audiences to the dark world of Dexter Morgan.

5. Stranger Things (2016-Present)

A nostalgic 80's vibe, Stranger Things is packed with horror and sci-fi. The compelling storytelling, strong characters, teen drama and adventure make this show immensely popular till date. Following its wide reach and good audience response, the show is set to release its fifth season later this year.

6. The Office US (2005-2013)

The Office US is a mockumentary sitcom based on the British series- The Office. The sitcom is a workplace comedy with quirky characters and relatable moments. The acclaimed laugh-out-loud television series has gained massive attraction on social media as well, receiving memes and reactions.

7. Fleabag (2016-2019)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant writing is a brutally honest, funny and emotionally raw exploration of womanhood in the 21st century. The series is a narrative of love,loss and loneliness in the life of a young woman trying to reconcile her world. The show has also bagged Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding comedy series.

8. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Game of Thrones is an American fantasy drama series popular for its complex characters and plot twists. The series has captivated its audiences in the world of Westeros where action takes place. The series became a global phenomenon sparking discussions and even influencing fashion.

9. How I met your Mother (2005-2014)

How I met your Mother is a comedy series about Ted Mosby's love life. A captivating story with iconic phrases and emotional arcs, the series has all the binge-worthy episodes which will make you laugh and cry at the same time. The series is all time entertaining and focused on love and relationships.

10. Grey's Anatomy (2005-Present)