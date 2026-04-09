/Matthew Perry’s death case: Ketamine Queen sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling drugs that killed friends star

Jasveen Sangha, the woman known as "Ketamine Queen", has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling drugs that led to the death of Friends actor Matthew Perry.

Perry was found dead in a bathtub of his Los Angeles home in October 2023. He was 54 years old. Later, it was revealed that Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine, which led to him losing his consciousness and drowning in the hot tub.

'Ketamine Queen' sentenced to 15 years in Matthew Perry death case.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Wednesday (April 8), US District Judge Sherilyn Garnett announced the sentence for Sangha, who pleaded guilty last September to five charges in connection with Perry's death, including one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in the overdose death of Perry.

Sangha, who is a dual citizen of the United States and the United Kingdom, was in custody since August 2024.