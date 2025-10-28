/Remembering Matthew Perry on his death anniversary: Facts you didn't know about the Friends actor

Matthew Perry, who was best-known for playing the role of Chandler Bing on the American sitcom Friends, died on Oct 28 at his home in Los Angeles. the
It's been two years since our beloved Matthew Perry left us. The actor breathed his last on Oct 28 at his home in Los Angeles following an accidental ketamine overdose.
Remember, Perry, best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing on Friends, here we have curated the list of lesser-known facts about the star.
Matthew Perry had the citizenship of two North American countries: the United States and Canada.
Matthew Perry made his film debut in 1988 in the coming-of-age drama film A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, which was written and directed by William Richert. But he had already been on television for almost a decade by then. He made his TV debut with 1979's 240-Robert.
We know Matthew Perry as a popular actor, but his original calling was tennis. He played a lot of the sport as a kid and even became top ranked player in the junior category.
He beat up a young Justin Trudeau, who later became Canada's Prime Minister. While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on the latter's show, he said, “I’m not bragging about this, this is terrible. I was a stupid kid.” He said that it was his old friend who reminded him of it. He added, "We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy."
From 1995 to 1996, Perry was in a relationship with none other than the queen of romcoms, Julia Roberts. But his first relationship, that we know of anyway, was with Yasmine Bleeth. He has also been linked to Lizzy Caplan and Molly Hurwitz.