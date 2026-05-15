/Baby on board! Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin announce pregnancy at Cannes 2026

Actor-model couple Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin gave a major surprise to everyone after their arrival on the red carpet of Cannes this year. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child, with Barbara debuting her baby bump in style. Later they shared the news on social media as well.

Barbara, Dylan's pregnancy announcement at Cannes

While on the red carpet for the premiere of Parallel Tales, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin officially confirmed the pregnancy. Palvin showcased her bump in a stunning light blue gown featuring a flowing feather skirt, while Dylan looked dapper in a classic black and white tuxedo.

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Later, sharing a joint post on Instagram, the couple confirmed the pregnancy, with an ultrasound photo where both the couple and the baby struck a heavy metal/rock "horns" hand gesture. Fans took to the comment section and congratulated the duo, and one user wrote, "The world is about to become even more beautiful." Another user wrote, "Oh my god. I'm so happy for you!" “Omggg my parents, congratulations!" wrote the third user.

The couple, who first connected in 2017, got married in Palvin's home country of Hungary in July 2023.

All about Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse is an American actor and businessman, widely recognised for his childhood acting roles alongside his identical twin brother, Cole Sprouse. He is best known for starring as Zack Martin on the hit Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck.