A fairytale affair! Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse tie the knot in Hungary

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are now husband and wife! The two lovebirds have taken wedding vows in front of the priest and are all set to begin their married life together. According to reports, the two tied the knot over the weekend in the presence of their friends and families. They kept the guestlist short since they wanted it to be an intimate affair.

Viral photos of the secret wedding have surfaced online and are currently going viral with fans showering love on the newly-weds.

If reports are to be believed, the couple's wedding ceremony was held in Hungary, which Palvin calls her home. Several pictures of Sprouse, 30, and Palvin, 29, show the couple walking down the aisle.

Coming to their sartorial picks, Palvin donned a simple and chic wedding gown while Sprouse wore a classic black tux at what appeared to be a church.

A priest and Dylan’s brother, Cole Sprouse, can also be seen walking behind the newlyweds in the viral snaps. One picture shows the pair joyfully making their way outside the venue.

Reacting to the photos, a fan wrote, "Omg, can't believe my eyes. They look adorable. Congratulations." Another commented, "I knew they were made for each other." A third comment read, "Ok, I am in tears. Favourite couple. God bless you too."

The pair is yet to comment on the nuptials.

