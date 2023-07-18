90,000 Oppenheimer tickets & 16,000 Barbie tickets have already been sold in India

It’s that week when two Hollywood tentpoles will take over the box office. In India and worldwide, the craze for both Barbie and Oppenheimer has reached its peak. While Nolan’s Oppenheimer is enjoying a crazy advance booking number, Barbie isn’t far behind. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie will be released in cinemas on July 21. The hype around the two films is massive if advance bookings are any indication of the same.

Oppenheimer's advance booking started 10 days ago and received a tremendous response within the very first few hours. As per figures posted by a film trade analyst on Monday, Oppenheimer has booked as many as 90,000 tickets across all three multiple chains - PVR, INOX and Cinepolis - for the opening day itself. These include IMAX screens as well.

Meanwhile, Barbie has also picked up on advance bookings. It has sold 16,000 tickets across the above three multiple chains for the opening day itself in India.

