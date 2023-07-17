Is Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie not a kid-friendly film?

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie is based on one of the most loved dolls across the world. Barbie dolls have been one of the most popular toys for kids across the world for several generations. Naturally, a movie based on the popular doll has got everyone curious. But if recent reports are to be believed, the Barbie movie, directed by Great Gerwig is not really kids-friendly.



According to reports, Barbie movie has been deemed unfit for children under the age of 12. In Britain, the film has got a 12A rating.



The rating has angered several parents who now must decide between denying their children a blockbuster movie about their favourite toy – or risk exposing them to adult themes they might not be ready for.



Controversial scenes and dialogues



The film was given official classification because, it contains "moderate innuendo, brief sexual harassment and implied strong language." The film also contains a bleeped-out 'motherf*****'.



In one scene there is a reference to masturbation, while another involves a group of men harassing Barbie, with one of them slapping her on the bottom. She responds by punching him in the face and ends up being arrested. She and Ken are then shown having their police mugshots taken.



In another scene, a child is shown melting a doll's hair with a lighter. The scene, in particular, was objected to by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) and the body said it constitutes 'dangerous behaviour'.



The BBFC has also highlighted the film uses the words ‘crap’, ‘hell’ and ‘damn’.



Parents raise concern