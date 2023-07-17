Is Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie not a kid-friendly film?
Story highlights
Barbie film was given official classification because it contains 'moderate innuendo, brief sexual harassment and implied strong language." The film also contains a bleeped-out 'motherf*****'.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie is based on one of the most loved dolls across the world. Barbie dolls have been one of the most popular toys for kids across the world for several generations. Naturally, a movie based on the popular doll has got everyone curious. But if recent reports are to be believed, the Barbie movie, directed by Great Gerwig is not really kids-friendly.
According to reports, Barbie movie has been deemed unfit for children under the age of 12. In Britain, the film has got a 12A rating.
The rating has angered several parents who now must decide between denying their children a blockbuster movie about their favourite toy – or risk exposing them to adult themes they might not be ready for.
Controversial scenes and dialogues
The film was given official classification because, it contains "moderate innuendo, brief sexual harassment and implied strong language." The film also contains a bleeped-out 'motherf*****'.
In one scene there is a reference to masturbation, while another involves a group of men harassing Barbie, with one of them slapping her on the bottom. She responds by punching him in the face and ends up being arrested. She and Ken are then shown having their police mugshots taken.
In another scene, a child is shown melting a doll's hair with a lighter. The scene, in particular, was objected to by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) and the body said it constitutes 'dangerous behaviour'.
The BBFC has also highlighted the film uses the words ‘crap’, ‘hell’ and ‘damn’.
Parents raise concern
Barbie dolls are extremely popular with children, some as young as three years old. The scenes have left parents concerned as they have criticised the makers for including risque content.
Clare Jones, 39, from Kent, told a British tabloid, “You would think filmmakers would aim it at the younger generation. I’m questioning whether to take my daughter and she’s a big fan. We even had a Barbie party last year. But now parents need to think ‘do we take them, do we not?’ It’s as though filmmakers have forgotten what Barbie is... as if they are trying to take their childhood away, trying to make children grow up before they have to.”
“A lot of it will probably go over children’s heads, but that’s beside the point. It shouldn’t have to go over their heads.”
Some on the Mumsnet online forum commented on the film's questionable content. One wrote “I really want to see it. My child is nine and plays with Barbies. But I don’t know whether to take her or not. I don’t think she’s ever watched a 12A before.”
Another added, “My seven-year-old is desperate to watch this but I’m reluctant as it’s a 12A. Stupid to make a film about a children’s toy which a lot of children won’t be allowed to see.”
Barbie movie is narrated by Dame Helen Mirren and co-stars Will Ferrell, singer Dua Lipa and Simu Liu among others and charts the adventures of Ken and Barbie when they swap their idyllic home for the real world.