Cillian Murphy reveals he read Bhagavad Gita to prepare for Nolan's Oppenheimer
Story highlights
Oppenheimer tells the origin story of the world's first atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy will play the role of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who is regarded as one of the fathers of the atom bomb.
Oppenheimer tells the origin story of the world's first atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy will play the role of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who is regarded as one of the fathers of the atom bomb.
Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy found the Hindu religious book Bhagavad Gita very useful while preparing for Christopher Nolan’s film. As he prepped to get ready to play theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who is regarded as one of the fathers of the atom bomb, Cillian took inspiration from Gita.
The physicist depicted in the film had revealed in an interview that he thought of a quote from the Gita in the immediate aftermath of the testing of the world’s first atomic bomb in 1945. Interestingly, Oppenheimer was also a student of the Sanskrit language. When the test concluded successfully, he said that he thought to himself a quote from Gita that goes like this: “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.”
Cillian Murphy read Bhagavad Gita
As Cillian plays Oppenheimer in the eponymous film, he too read the Holy book. While promoting the film, Cillian was asked about the physicist being influenced by the sacred text, to which he said, “I did read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation, and I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text, very inspiring. I think it was a consolation to him, he kind of needed it and it provided him a lot of consolation, all his life.”
Also read: Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's daughter plays a girl who loses part of her face in nuclear explosion
When asked about his learnings from Bhagavad Gita, Cillian joked, “Well don’t grill me on it!” and added, “I just found it very beautiful.”
Oppenheimer cast and release date
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer also stars Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin.
Oppenheimer is set to release on July 21.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.