/Break-in attempt at Dylan Sprouse-Barbara Palvin's home; actor holds suspect at gunpoint: Report

Dylan Sprouse, best known for The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and his wife Barbara Palvin recently faced a terrifying situation after a man allegedly attempted to enter the couple’s residence on Friday. The actor is being widely praised online after reports suggested that he acted swiftly during the break-in.

What happened at Sprouse's home?

As per TMZ, the incident took place at their Hollywood Hills home during the early hours of April 17, and while the suspect allegedly tried to invade, Sprouse intervened and held him at gunpoint, while Palvin contacted emergency services.

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Authorities were reportedly informed around 12:30 a.m., after Palvin called 911, reporting a possible burglary attempt. As per The New York Post, the Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed receiving a call regarding the incident.

Sprouse-Palvin safe

TMZ further added that Sprouse managed to restrain the individual on the ground before officers arrived, and the situation was soon brought under control with police taking the suspect into custody at the scene.



Revealing about the couple's condition, a source stated that Sprouse is "OK, but obviously very shaken up." As per reports, no injuries were reported, and footage shared by TMZ shows officers handcuffing the suspect outside the property. The intruder's identity has not been revealed yet.

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About Sprouse and Palvin

The couple got married in July 2023 in Hungary, and since then has lived in the four-bedroom home in the Hollywood Hills. The property was purchased by Sprouse in 2021.

The 33-year-old actor has appeared in several films and series, including Beautiful Disaster, After We Collided, Beautiful Wedding, Aftermath, and Under Fire.