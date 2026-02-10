/All well between Cardi B-Stefon Diggs? Duo spark breakup rumours after unfollowing each other post Super Bowl

The relationship of rapper Cardi B and NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs has come under scrutiny as reports of the duo unfollowing each other have surfaced on social media. This development has prompted questions about the status of their relationship. Let's delve in to know why the rumour of the couple parting ways has gone viral.

Why did Stefon Diggs and Cardi B unfollow each other?

According to reports, their unfollowing each other comes after Stefon Diggs, wide receiver for the New England Patriots, and his team lost the 2026 Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks, and Cardi B was in attendance to support Bad Bunny during his halftime show.

Reportedly, Cardi B was spotted leaving Levi's Stadium after the halftime show, followed by her sharing a video of herself on Instagram Stories, singing to Bad Bunny from inside of a car. As per the PEOPLE report, on February 7 at the Fanatics Super Bowl party, when she was asked by an ESPN reporter if she had an inspiring message for Stefon Diggs ahead of the big game, she replied, “Good luck.”

Netizens' reaction to Stefon Diggs and Cardi B's rumoured separation

Soon after the rumours of the duo parting ways spread, netizens took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, "Stefon Diggs and Cardi B unfollowed each other on Instagram after he lost the Super Bowl and brought all 6 baby mamas to the game. Will she go back to her husband offset with the newborn?"

Another user wrote, "They are doing this for attention and y'all are falling for it." "This would've been fine if they didn't already have a child. Like idk whyyyyy she didn't just sneaky link him see if he won and then probably take it a lil further now she stucjk with him." "This is what Cardi B fans praise. Pains me to say it be dark skinned black women too", wrote the third user.

Cardi B's relationship timeline

Last year, Cardi B welcomed her fourth baby with her first boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. She shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "Starting over is never easy, but it's been so worth it. I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby in my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else, so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve." She further said, "I've started prepping for tour, getting my body right, getting my mind right. There's nothing that's going to stop me from giving you guys the performance of a lifetime!" Netizens took to the comment section to congratulate the rapper. One user wrote, "This new era looks GOOD on you! Elevation, healing, motherhood… all of it. So proud of you." Another user wrote, "She is back like she never left." “I know that's fucking right,” wrote the third user.

In early 2017, Cardi B began dating fellow rapper Offset, followed by their engagement the same year. Later, she confirmed a post revealing they were secretly married the same year. She has two daughters with him. In December 2018, she announced on Instagram that she and Offset had separated, though the pair later reunited. In September 2020, it was reported that Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset, but the following month, it was revealed they were back together.

