/Adarsh Gourav returns as Slightly in Alien: Earth Season 2; Peter Dinklage joins cast

Adarsh Gourav is all set to return to Alien: Earth Season 2, which is set to go on floors next month. Adding to the excitement, Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has also come on board for the upcoming installment of the sci-fi series.

Adarsh Gourav joins Alien: Earth Season 2

Following a widely acclaimed turn in Season 1, Adarsh returns to reprise his role as "Slightly" - a character that stood out for its emotional nuance and layered portrayal. His performance earned him recognition from audiences and critics across the globe.

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Speaking about returning to the series, Adarsh Gourav said, "Being a part of Alien: Earth has been an incredibly special experience for me. The response to Season 1, especially to my character, has been truly overwhelming and deeply encouraging."

What makes Gourav's role special

Opening up about his character, he further added, "Slightly is such a unique and emotionally complex character, and getting the opportunity to explore his journey further in Season 2 is something I’m really looking forward to. Working with a team led by visionaries like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is inspiring in every sense, and being surrounded by such talented co-actors pushes you to constantly grow. I’m excited to get back on set and dive into this world again."

About Alien: Earth Season 2

Created by Noah Hawley, with Ridley Scott serving as executive producer, Alien: Earth has quickly established itself as a major global sci-fi title rating amongst the top shows of 2025.

The cast of season 2 also features Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, and Timothy Olyphant.