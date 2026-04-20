New OTT releases this week (April 20-26, 2026): Stranger Things: Tales from '85 to APEX- 6 movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

This week’s OTT lineup brings a fresh batch of releases, including Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, APEX, Marty Supreme, and more. Take a look at the curated list and plan your schedule for the last week of April 2026.
This week’s OTT releases bring a mix of fresh entertainment across genres, including crime dramas, romance, and comedy. With new titles arriving on various streaming platforms, viewers have plenty of options like Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, APEX, Marty Supreme, and many more.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 23, 2026
This is an animated version of the most acclaimed show, Stranger Things. The 10-episode season follows the group fighting and exploring the Upside Down world while navigating smaller-stakes adventures.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 24, 2026
The action thriller film features Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton. It follows a grieving woman who seeks solace in the wilderness only to get entangled in a deadly game of cat and mouse with a serial killer.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 26, 2026
It is a live-streamed, high-stakes amateur boxing event that features several influencers, streamers, and celebrities in the arena in Mexico. It highlights boxing matches and musical performances by artists such as Carín León and Ozuna.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Featuring Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser. The film follows an ambitious and flawed shoe salesman in 1950s NYC, who gets obsessed with becoming a world champion table tennis player and starts chasing his dream. The character is based on real-life legend Marty Reisman, depicting his chaotic struggles and hustle.
Where to watch: Apple TV
Release Date: April 22, 2026
The eight-episode second season stars Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo in a darker and more intense storyline set in London. The actors return as DCI Daniel Hegarty and DS June Lenker, respectively, and they are forced into an uneasy alliance to investigate a fatal stabbing at a political rally.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 24, 2026
This is a South Korean thriller series that focuses on five high school students whose lives turn upside down as an app grants their desires but triggers a deadly countdown to their deaths, forcing them to break the curse.