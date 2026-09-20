/Adam Sandler’s secret movie tradition: Why his wife Jackie keeps showing up

Adam Sandler is known for his long list of comedy hits and his frequent collaborations with familiar faces. But there is one person who has appeared in his movies more often than many fans may realise his wife, Jackie Sandler. Their on-screen collaborations began around the time their relationship started and have continued across several of Adam’s projects.

Big Daddy to 5o First Dates: Jackie Sandler's notable appearances in Adam Sandler's movies

Adam Sandler's wife, Jackie Sandler, has appeared in nearly two dozen of his films in small supporting roles, cameos, and voice-over parts. The pair first met on the set of Big Daddy (1999) after actor Rob Schneider introduced Jackie to Adam. She played a small role as a sports bar waitress.

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The couple tied the knot in 2003 and have frequently collaborated on projects produced through Happy Madison Productions. Jackie rarely plays Adam's primary romantic interest on screen, instead popping up as fun Easter eggs. In 50 First Dates (2004), Jackie played the role of a dentist.

Over the years, Jackie appeared in several of Adam’s projects, sometimes for only a few scenes. Her acting credits include Little Nicky (2000), Just Go With It (2011), Grown Ups (2010) & Grown Ups 2 (2013), Hotel Transylvania franchise, and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023). Jackie isn't the only member of the Sandler family to appear in Adam's projects. Their daughters, Sadie and Sunny, have also acted in their father's films. The family appeared together in Netflix's 2023 comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which starred Sunny Sandler in the lead role, with Jackie, Adam and Sadie also appearing.

Adam Sandler and Jackie's relationship timeline

Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler (née Titone), have been married since June 2003 and share one of the most stable, long-lasting relationships in Hollywood. The couple first crossed paths in 1999 while filming the comedy Big Daddy.