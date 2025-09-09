/Happy Birthday Adam Sandler: 7 Best Comedy Movies to Watch on Netflix, Prime and Other OTTs

Grown Ups, a movie that narrates the story of 5 men, in which one always leans towards drinking too much, another one is a father of three daughters who barely shows himself outside, the third one is obese and unemployed, the fourth man is a hen-pecked house husband, and the last one is a famous Hollywood agent to a fashion designer. These 5 men reunite at their coach's death ceremony and plan to relive those old bonds, which leads the audience to experience an unexpected comedy.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

