/Happy Birthday Adam Sandler: 7 Best Comedy Movies to Watch on Netflix, Prime and Other OTTs

September 9 is Adam Sandler's birthday, who is often known immaculate comic timing and heartflet movies. Here are some refreshing recommendations of his comedy movies that you can watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT platforms.
Adam Sandler, the comedy legend, has been making us laugh for decades with his unique style, blending silly jokes and emotional moments. From his '90s hits to the modern Netflix comedy movies, Adam continues to be one of the most lovable comedians and actors in Hollywood. His works have earned him 3 Grammy Awards, 7 Primetime Emmy Awards, 2 Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Let's take a look at his 7 Best Comedy Movies to watch on Netflix, Prime, and other OTT platforms.
The 1 hour 32 Minutes film Happy Gilmore has Adam playing a failed hockey player who somehow discovers that he may actually have a talent in playing golf. Happy joins a golf tournament to earn money and help his grandmother buy a home.
Where to watch: Netflix
Billy Madison, directed by Tamra Davis, had Sandler playing the role of a spoiled brat who spends all day enjoying, partying, and drinking. To teach him a lesson, his father bribes him to pass the subjects in his 12th grade; otherwise, his father will hand over his business empire to Eric. The storyline is funny, and yet it delivers an important message.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Big Daddy (1999) directed by Dennis Dugan had Sadler at his charismatic best. The plot of the movie follows a lazy law school grad who adopts a child to make an impression on his girlfriend. But his plan does not go as planned.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime
50 First Dates, directed by Peter Segal, stars Adam along with Drew Barrymore. One of the most popular rom-coms of the early 2000s, the film is about a man named Henry and a woman named Lucy who fall in love with each other, but the only problem that occurs between them is that Lucy hardly remembers anything of the past.
Where to watch: Netflix
Grown Ups, a movie that narrates the story of 5 men, in which one always leans towards drinking too much, another one is a father of three daughters who barely shows himself outside, the third one is obese and unemployed, the fourth man is a hen-pecked house husband, and the last one is a famous Hollywood agent to a fashion designer. These 5 men reunite at their coach's death ceremony and plan to relive those old bonds, which leads the audience to experience an unexpected comedy.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime
The chemistry between Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston is undeniable in this film. The storyline of the movie is about a plastic surgeon, Danny Maccabe, who lies to all his future connections that he is married so that there will not be any connected dots that will lead him into problematic relationship situations.
Where to watch: Netflix
A 2012 released movie, That's My Boy is a fun with great humor movie of Adam Sandler. The movie narrates a story of a teen named Donny, who becomes a father and raised the kid as a single parent. Donny and his son's bond does not evolve in years and have cut all the connection with each other. Donny tries to reconnect with his son, which leads the plot of the movie to a comedy turn.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime