/A Knight of Seven Kingdoms actress Tanzyn Crawford speaks about facing backlash for her casting in the show: 'It was intimidating'

The HBO show A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a prequel to Game of Thrones and the third television series in Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire franchise, is the talk of the town for its performance and plotline. However, there is one thing which has caught everyone's attention: after a report of Tanzyn Crawford, who features in the show A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, speaking about backlash she faced for her casting.

What did Tanzyn Crawford speak about regarding the backlash she faced?

Talking to Wonderland magazine, the actress addressed the issue by stating, "It was intimidating to step into something that people are so connected to, love so much and have a lot of opinions about. I definitely did get some negativity around race, but at the end of the day, I'm employed and I'm following my dreams."

She further said, “You're exactly what I pictured. The beauty of Tanselle in this series is she's a softer outlet. The rest of the show is very manly, quite harsh and brutal.” I think she's self-confident and has her own little passions and world that are very separate from everyone else. Of course, her storyline involves Dunk, but she has her own things going on."

For the unversed, Crawford features in the HBO series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, playing a

puppeteer named 'Tanselle Too-Tall'. Her first job after graduating was in the American television series Servant. She then played main roles in Tiny Beautiful Things (2023) and Swift Street (2024)

All about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an American fantasy drama television series created by Ira Parker and George R. R. Martin.

It is an adaptation of the Tales of Dunk and Egg series of novellas, beginning with The Hedge Knight. It stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, the titular hedge knight, and Dexter Sol Ansell as his squire Aegon "Egg" Targaryen.