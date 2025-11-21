The world of Game of Thrones is going to last for years and winters to come. As a treat for millions of fans, HBO has renewed the GOT prequels, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The exciting news comes ahead of the 2026 premiere of both shows. House of the Dragon has been renewed for a fourth season, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been renewed for a second season.

House of the Dragon season 4 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 confirmed.

HBO is making sure that from 2026 to 2028, the audience remains gripped by the stories of Westeros and the Seven Kingdoms. During a press event in New York City, the production house announced that the world of Targaryen will expand till season 4. However, they didn't confirm whether it's going to be the final season of the hit show or not.

Earlier, showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed that the show will last only four seasons. "I think it's four," he said in a Zoom press conference after the House of the Dragon season 2 finale aired.

When it comes to the release of both the show, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is set to premiere on Jan. 18 and House of the Dragon season three is slated for the summer.

Season two of Knight will release in 2027, and season four of House of the Dragon is set for 2028.

Speaking about the show, Francesca Orsi, executive vp HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said,''We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the Game of Thrones universe.”



Both show comes from the magnificent world of George RR Martin's universe.