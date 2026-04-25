/'Lost more than half of our family': Rob Reiner’s son Jake Reiner on night his parents were killed

Months after the death of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, their son Jake Reiner has opened up about the night when the tragic incident happened. The 34-year-old actor-writer published an essay on Substack on April 24, revealing a glimpse of the moments after the killings that shocked Hollywood.

The essay comes amid his younger brother Nick Reiner facing two counts of first-degree murder. The case remains ongoing, and Nick has pleaded not guilty.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Jake Reiner's emotional essay

Recalling the moment Jake revealed that he was attending a memorial gathering for a close friend on December 14, 2025, when he received a call from his sister, Romy Reiner. "It was at that moment I received a call from my sister Romy telling me our father was dead. Minutes later, she called back, telling me our mother was also dead," he wrote. "The 45-minute Lyft ride from downtown to the west side was unendurable. My world, as I knew it, had collapsed. I was in a trance. The only thing I could focus on was that I needed to get to my childhood home. I needed to get to my sister. I needed to figure out what the hell just happened."

Robbed of so many things

Opening up about the long-term loss, he said, "I was robbed of so many things that day. My parents won’t be at my wedding, they won’t get to hold their future grandchild, and they won’t get to see me have the successful career I’m still seeking. It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me."

"Nothing can prepare you for what it feels like to lose both parents instantly at the same time. It’s too devastating to comprehend. I still wake up every morning having to convince myself that, no, it’s not a dream. This truly is my living nightmare," he added.

Jake Reiner on unanswered questions

Jake said he often thinks about the experience his parents may have gone through in their final moments. "They should be enjoying the rest of their lives peacefully while growing older together. Instead, that was ripped away from them, from me, from Romy, and there was nothing we could do about it," he further wrote. "We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable. Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it."

Addressing public curiosity about the case, Jake said, “I understand that people have questions about what happened. Some of those answers will come in time. But some parts of this belong only to our family, and keeping them private is the only way to protect what little remains of something that was taken from us.”

About the case