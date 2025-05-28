'Journey of betrayal': Hugh Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness breaks silence

Actor Hugh Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness has finally broken her silence after filing for divorce. The couple announced their separation in a joint statement in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The couple married in 1996 and share two children.

Deborra-Lee reflects on heartbreak and healing

The couple met while they were on the Australian TV show Correlli. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Deborra said, “My heart and compassion go out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.”

“However, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working for us,” she said. “This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

“We are all on our individual journeys, and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognise and heal the broken parts of ourselves... I remain grateful,” she concluded.

Details of the Settlement

A source shared details about the couple's divorce settlement with the Daily Mail, saying it entails the continuation of health care coverage and a proposed qualified medical child support.

The report reads, “A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with, which includes a handsome spousal support payment. There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement, but in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure. There is not going to be any drama with this. It gives closure that she needed.”

“They have worked out the details in advance, and everything is ironed out in terms of a settlement, alimony, and the expenses for the future of their children. They are amicable, and they are both fully committed to being the best parents that they can be.”

Hugh Jackman is reportedly dating his former Music Man co-star Sutton Foster. They were photographed together in January 2025. Foster also filed for divorce from her husband in October 2024.

