/'From Paris, with dread': Wednesday Season 3 first-look poster out; Jenna Ortega to return as Wednesday Addams

Netflix has finally unveiled the first glimpse of Wednesday Season 3, offering fans a striking new look at Jenna Ortega's iconic character, Wednesday Addams. But this time, the series is expected to have an European twist, sparking a wave of excitement among fans.

Wednesday Season 3 poster

Taking to Instagram, Netflix released an image that shows Wednesday in Paris, standing beneath the towering Eiffel Tower. Dressed in her signature all-black outfit, she is seen beside a motorcycle, holding a slip of paper. Staring ahead with her deadpan expression, Thing, the disembodied hand played by Victor Dorobantu, can also be spotted alongside her.

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"From Paris, with dread," the caption read.

Fans reactions

As soon as the image surfaced, netizens were excited to watch Wednesday’s journey that is expected to extend far beyond the halls of Nevermore Academy in the upcoming season.

Reacting to the poster, one fan wrote, "everything is so perfect…," while another said, "Wednesday in Paris is a vibe." Another comment read, "Can't Wait for Season 3! and... Uncle Fester Spin-off!" "I think the catacombs of Paris are lovely this time of year. Wednesday would love it. It’s perfectly dreadful," wrote another user.

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About Wednesday Season 3

As per reports, production on Season 3 is currently underway in Ireland, and shooting is taking place near Dublin. Speaking about the new season in Netflix’s Tudum blog, co-creator and showrunner Alfred Gough said, "Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can. We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday."

The cast of the new season will see several familiar faces, including Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams.