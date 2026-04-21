/Alan Osmond, the oldest band member of The Osmonds, dies at 76; fans call him a ‘true legend’

Veteran musician Alan Osmond has died at the age of 76. Alan was the guitarist and the oldest member of the popular 1970s band The Osmonds family band. The brothers found fame in the ‘70s when they were just children.

News of Alan’s death was first confirmed by local media in Utah. A family spokesperson confirmed that Alan died with his wife and their eight sons at his bedside in his home city of Orem, near Salt Lake City.

More about Alan Osmonds and the Osmonds family band

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Alan was the third child of his parents, George and Olive Osmonds. His two older brothers, Virl and Tom, were born with severe hearing impairments.

He first performed on The Andy Williams Show when he was just 12 years old as part of a quartet with his younger brothers Wayne, Merrill and Jay.

Soon, their brothers Donny and Jimmy joined the group, and they fast became teen heartthrobs. The band is credited for hits like “One Bad Apple”, “Crazy Horses” and “Love Me For A Reason”, which was originally a track by US musician Johnny Bristol and later covered by Boyzone.

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Their sister Marie also found fame as a solo artist and later formed a double act with Donny.

The Osmonds performed together up until their 50th anniversary in 2007. Alan and Wayne retired soon after, owing to health issues. Wayne died in January 2025.

According to the statement shared by the Osmond family, Alan was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis forty years ago, which eventually prompted his decision to quit performing.

Tributes pour in for Alan Osmond

As soon as the news of his death broke online, fans poured in with rich tributes for the late musician.

“Such a sad loss. Alan Osmond was a true legend of the 70s music scene and a huge part of the Osmonds’ enduring legacy. His talent and spirit will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his family and fans,” wrote one fan.

“He was not only a performer but also a guiding force behind the group’s discipline and identity,” another wrote. “Even after stepping back due to multiple sclerosis, his influence shaped the family’s music and message for decades.”