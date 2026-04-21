/'I’m taking a moment...': Christina Applegate addresses hospitalisation reports amid MS battle

Christina Applegate, best known for Dead to Me, has finally broken her silence after reports circulated that the actress was hospitalised in Los Angeles amid her ongoing battle with Multiple sclerosis. She has expressed gratitude to her fans on social media for all the love and concern.

Applegate responds to hospitalisation rumours

On Monday, Applegate took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt message addressing the speculation around her health. "Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes," she wrote. "Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough."

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Alongside the note, the actress posted an image of a coffee mug placed atop her recently released memoir You With the Sad Eyes.

Is Applegate hospitalised?

Her post comes amid the ongoing concern about her health. Reports published on April 16 claimed that she had been admitted to a hospital since late March, but the exact cause for the same is not clear.

A representative of Applegate reportedly stated, "I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast."



The actress has frequently opened up about her struggles with MS since her diagnosis in 2021.

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"It feels like pushing a boulder up a hill. My friend Cindy and I want to write a pamphlet called ‘MS for Dumbasses.’ We’re going to pass it out to help people understand: It’s slowly killing us, guys. Period, end of story," she said while speaking to The New York Times while promoting her memoir. "Whether it’s 20 years, 30 years, it’s taking away our functions. … I wake up and my hands are cramped. I can’t move my head, I can’t walk to the bathroom. So don’t say to me, ‘You’re looking so good today.’ I don’t want to hear it. Just help me up. That’s all."