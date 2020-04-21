Warner Bros. reveal new release dates: 'The Batman', 'The Sopranos' prequel pushed back

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ will not land in theatres on its previously designated date due to COVID-19 lockdown that has spiralled the production schedule of almost all films. Now, the Warner Bros. film will release on a new date -- October 1, 2021.

The film was previously slated to release on June 25, 2021. The production company in its previous announcement revealed that they have suspended work on ‘The Batman’ that was in production in London since January. It has also stopped work on all other live-action features for the moment.

However, the production house is still going ahead with the release date of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming project, ‘Tenet’ that will come out this July 17. They are also sticking to the release date of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ that is scheduled for August 14.

Among other announcements from Warner Bros -- The Sopranos prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ will be delayed from September 25 to March 12, 2021.

Meanwhile, the release of King Richard, a biopic starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams, is being delayed a full year, from November 25 to November 19, 2021.

The studio's untitled Elvis film will move from October 1, 2021, to November 5, 2021.