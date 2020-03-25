'Wonder Woman 1984' postponed until August 14

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ has now been postponed until August.

The Warner Bros. film was to hit the theatres in June but due to the ongoing coronavirus scare and lockdowns all over the world, they have decided to now push the film until August 14.

“When we greenlit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and we are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theaters on Aug. 14,” Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros.’ chair, said in a statement. “We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is a sequel to the hit 2017 DC Comics movie.

Meanwhile, after the announcement, Gal Gadot who plays the superwoman character wrote on Twitter, “In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again.”

Warner Bros., has also pulled the release dates for ‘In the Heights,’ ‘Scoob’ and ‘Malignant.’ None of those films have a new release date set.

‘Malignant’ was supposed to be released on Aug. 14, but has been moved to make a place for ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’