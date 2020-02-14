Top 5 Hollywood news today: Robert Pattinson's Batman look revealed, Twitter terms Jim Carey as 'sexist'

Make way for the new Batman. On Friday, Robert Pattinson's first look as DC comics popular superhero was unveiled much to the delight of the fans. Not just Batman, even the official song from 'No Time To Die' was unveiled on Friday which has been sing by Billie Eilish.



Jim Carrey has gotten embroiled in controversy after the actor's conversation with a female journalist during the promotion of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ was termed as 'sexist'.



Here are the top stories from Hollywood today.



Revealed: Robert Pattinson's first look as Batman in his Batsuit in upcoming DC superhero film



It’s getting more exciting by the day for all Batman fans as director Matt Reeves recently revealed the first look of the caped superhero’s suit in a video from the upcoming film ‘The Batman’.



Twitter calls Jim Carrey 'sexist' after he messes up at 'Sonic The Hedgehog' promotions



At a promotional event for his film ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ that released in the theatres on Valentine’s Day today, Jim Carrey went a bit too far speaking to a female journalist. An established actor and someone who is popularly referred to as cult comedian, Jim Carrey was asked what was the “last thing” on his “bucket list” since he practically has everything in life.



No Time To Die: Billie Eilish releases James Bond official theme song



The theme song of the upcoming Jame Bond film is finally out as teen sensation Billie Eilish revealed the much-anticipated number for ‘No Time To Die’. Billie Eilish’s number is a four-minute ballad which sounds like a haunting song of betrayal and despair.



Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova become parents for the third time



It’s happy news for the family of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournika as they recently became proud parents to a baby girl. The happy couple shared pictures of the baby as they showed her off to fans and followers.



Aquaman 2: What we know so far about the upcoming superhero movie



James Wan’s 'Aquaman', is one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2012. The American superhero film is based on the DC Comics character that follows a story of an Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), a human-born heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, who goes on a quest to prevent a war between the worlds of ocean and land.

