Aquaman 2: What we know so far about the upcoming superhero movie

James Wan’s 'Aquaman', is one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2012. The American superhero film is based on the DC Comics character that follows a story of an Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), a human-born heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, who goes on a quest to prevent a war between the worlds of ocean and land.



The movie was produced with a fund of $ 160-200 million and grossed $ 114.8 crores. The movie was the sixth film of DCEU (DC Long Universe).



What is the Aquaman 2 release date?

'Aquaman 2' is currently scheduled to release on December 22, 2022. DC and Warner Bros have confirmed the 'Aquaman's sequel. The first half of the movies really took a long time to make it an ideal superman movie. so this time again DC fans have to wait!



Who is directing the movie?

After giving some of the most significant franchise, director James Wan can again direct the sequel of the movie, or even can involve as a producer.



The cast of the movie

Aquaman will probably star Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry (Aquaman) again. Several stars, even with their DC comic character Amber Hurd as Mira, Willem Defoe as Vullo, Nicole Kidman as Atlanta.



The plot of the sequel

The plot is completely hidden. The director left many clues for the sequel to the 'Aquaman', but still, there are sources hinting that Black Manta would play an essential role in the sequel.