Top 5 Hollywood news today: Andy Cohen hosts show from home

Amid all the coronavirus news, the top news today is that of BTS performing from their South Korea home for James Corden show and Andy Cohen going ahead with 'Watch What Happens Live' from home despite coronavirus diagnosis.

Read our top five picks today:

Andy Cohen hosts 'Watch What Happens Live' from home despite coronavirus diagnosis

He may have tested positive for novel coronavirus but that's not stopping Andy Cohen from hosting 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/andy-cohen-hosts-watch-what-happens-live-from-home-despite-coronavirus-diagnosis-289568

You can now go on a date with Emilia Clarke if you make COVID-19 donation

If you are not already donating for the cause of coronavirus then here’s your motivation.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/you-can-now-go-on-a-date-with-emilia-clarke-if-you-make-covid-19-donation-289663

Watch: Backstreet Boys reunite for coronavirus charity concert; fans cannot contain their excitement

For all those who grew up in the 1990s, the 'Living Room Concert for America' on Sunday night was a special in more ways than one. Not only did the concert- headlined by Elton John- have some of the greatest musicians of our times coming together from their homes for a special concert but it had 1990's popular boy band, the Backstreet Boys reuniting and singing 'I Want It That Way' live from their living rooms.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/watch-backstreet-boys-reunite-for-coronavirus-charity-concert-fans-cannot-contain-their-excitement-289621

BTS perform 'Boy With Luv' on James Corden's 'HomeFest' special amid coronavirus lockdown

Artists around the world are trying their best to lift their fans' moods with in house performance that they can enjoy from the comforts of their homes as most people stay indoors amid coronavirus pandemic. After a starry performance performance organised by Elton John featuring Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello and more called the 'Living Room Concert for America', there is something that BTS too have for you.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-bts-perform-boy-with-luv-on-james-cordens-homefest-special-amid-coronavirus-lockdown-289614

John Krasinski, Steve Carell reunite as 'The Office' completes 15 years

It was a reunion that had everyone smiling. Stars from the popular comedy series 'The Office', John Krasinski and Steve Carell reunited virtually over a video chat amid the coronavirus pandemic to celebrate the show`s 15th anniversary.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/john-krasinski-steve-carell-reunite-as-the-office-completes-15-years-289583