Watch: Backstreet Boys reunite for coronavirus charity concert; fans cannot contain their excitement

For all those who grew up in the 1990s, the 'Living Room Concert for America' on Sunday night was a special in more ways than one. Not only did the concert- headlined by Elton John- have some of the greatest musicians of our times coming together from their homes for a special concert but it had 1990's popular boy band, the Backstreet Boys reuniting and singing 'I Want It That Way' live from their living rooms.



The concert- organised by iHeartMedia was intended to raise funds for frontline medical workers in America amid coronavirus outbreak. The segment featuring the Backstreet Boys opened with band member Brian Littrell introducing his fellow bandmembers from his home in Atlanta. "We want to do something a little different for you, a little special, bringing our living room to yours. This is the living room in my studio at my house. I'm going to be joined by my bandmates in just a second," he said.



"We live in unprecedented times today with the COVID-19 virus," Littrell continued. "I want to thank iHeart for putting this together. I want to thank Fox for airing it. I want to thank all the front line responders that are donating their times and putting themselves in harm's way to take care of their fellow citizens. So, stay safe, stay home and protect yourselves."

Brian was soon joined by his fellow band members - AJ from Los Angeles who began the song followed by Howie Dorough from Orlando, Nick Carter from Las Vegas and Kevin Richardson from Los Angeles.



The boys sang their hit number and were even joined for a moment by their children as they all danced together and did their signature moves.





The song went viral on social media almost immediately with fans rejoicing the reunion on Twitter.

The one-hour special musical event paid tribute to the front-line responders, and all medical professionals fighting to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus that has brought the whole world to a stand-still.

The concert was also an initiative to raise money for charities like Feeding America and the First Responders Children`s Foundation.

The star-studded concert featured performances among others by Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Dave Grohl, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Green Day`s Joe Armstrong, Lizzo, and Demi Lovato.