Andy Cohen hosts 'Watch What Happens Live' from home despite coronavirus diagnosis

He may have tested positive for novel coronavirus but that's not stopping Andy Cohen from hosting 'Watch What Happens Live.'



Quarantined and in self-isolation, Cohen announced that his popular show would be coming back on Monday and that he would be hosting it from his New York apartment.



"Am returning to @radioandysxm this morning, and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight featuring @neneleakes @lisarinna @mrjerryo! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!" Cohen wrote on Instagram as he shared a photo of himself.



Also sharing an update about his health, Andy said, "Happy to report I`m feeling better."

Cohen had last week announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.