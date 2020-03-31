Andy Cohen hosts 'Watch What Happens Live' from home despite coronavirus diagnosis

File image of Andy Cohen Photograph:( Twitter )
Quarantined and in self-isolation, Cohen announced that his popular show would be coming back on Monday and that he would be hosting it from his New York apartment.
He may have tested positive for novel coronavirus but that's not stopping Andy Cohen from hosting 'Watch What Happens Live.'
"Am returning to @radioandysxm this morning, and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight featuring @neneleakes @lisarinna @mrjerryo! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!" Cohen wrote on Instagram as he shared a photo of himself.
Also sharing an update about his health, Andy said, "Happy to report I`m feeling better."
Cohen had last week announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.