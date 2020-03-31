John Krasinski, Steve Carell reunite as 'The Office' completes 15 years

It was a reunion that had everyone smiling. Stars from the popular comedy series 'The Office', John Krasinski and Steve Carell reunited virtually over a video chat amid the coronavirus pandemic to celebrate the show`s 15th anniversary.



They both are established names in the industry but on Sunday, they went down the memory lane and recalled how they were a bunch of fresh faces when they started working on the show.



"After the pilot, I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it. We all kind of came into it with that vibe. I remember none of us had done anything huge," Krasinski said with a laugh.

This week I asked you all to send me #SomeGoodNews ... And look what happened! https://t.co/smtSgIDoye — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 30, 2020 ×

The segment was aired on Krasinski`s YouTube show `Some Good News` as the two actors two reminisced about some of their favorite scenes, iconic jokes and moments from the workplace mockumentary series.



"So Steve, this week marked a huge anniversary for you and I. We were on a little show called `The Office` and it turned 15 years old this week," Krasinski said. The actor was a 23-year-old waiter when he had shot the pilot episode.



"It`s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it today, it`s pretty cool," Steve Carell said.



The segment also showed a few bloopers and memories from the series as Carell said, "I think most of the memories have to do with things that we shared as a cast. When we were doing Fun Run and it was about 105 degrees outside."



Looking back at their time together, Carell added, "some of the most fun memories, personally or professionally, are intertwined and connected with that show."



The hugely-popular comedy debuted in March 2005 and ran for nine seasons before ending in 2013. It has since then been adapted in various countries in different languages.