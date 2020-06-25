Here's why Billie Eilish just unfollowed everyone on Instagram, Twitter

Billie Eilish who charted success and became a huge hit when her songs hit number 1 on Billboard and she made a noise at the Grammys, has now stunned her fans as she unfollowed everyone on Instagram yesterday.

After her fans criticised her for following alleged abusers like Justin Bieber, Chris Brown and others, Billie Eilish took it upon herself to unfollow everyone.

It started with Billie writing, "If I am following your abuser DM ME & I will unfollow them," and added, "I support you."

The original post, created by @shayanneigans, has been shared by numerous high-profile people on Instagram — including Eilish's brother, Finneas O'Connell — and currently has nearly 400,000 likes.

Eilish, however, immediately received backlash on Twitter, as people noticed she was still following multiple male celebrities who have been accused of abuse.

These included Chris Brown, who has been repeatedly accused of battery, domestic abuse, and rape; Justin Bieber, who has recently been accused of sexual assault by two women; Ansel Elgort, who was recently accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was 17; and XXXTentacion, who confessed to abusing his pregnant girlfriend before his death. Justin Bieber has denied allegations.

Billie then deleted the post and started unfollowing everyone.

