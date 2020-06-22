Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations, says he will take legal action

Justin Beiber has denied sexual assault charges that have been leveled on the singer by two women. Bieber took to Twitter to clarify and make his point on Sunday afternoon.



On Saturday, two women came forward and accused Bieber of sexually assaulting them. One recalled the incident took place in 2015 and the other stated that it happened in 2014.



A day later, Bieber denied all the allegations in a series of Tweets and stated that he was innocent.

"I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Bieber wrote. "Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement."

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020 ×

Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020 ×

"In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel," Bieber wrote. "I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location."



"As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez."

As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020 ×

The singer shared links to several stories and reports at the time backing up his claims that he was with Gomez on the night of the alleged assault, and was not at the Four Seasons hotel.

This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020 ×

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020 ×

Here is article that shows we didn’t arrive in Austin that night from Selena’s show in Houston until late in the night. https://t.co/BsxCoMasqa — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020 ×

The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020 ×

However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020 ×

"Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th," Bieber continued.



"We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted."

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020 ×

We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020 ×

Bieber concluded, "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020 ×

While Beiber went to great lengths to explain his innocence in the 2014 incident, he is yet to clarify his stand on 2015 case. Sources close to the singer though have stated that both the cases are false.