BTS, Billie Eilish, Eminem rock top 10 biggest albums of 2020 in the UK list

While it’s only been three months into 2020, we already have our hands on a list of UK’s top top 10 biggest albums of the year so far.

The Official Charts Company has revealed its list of the most-consumed full-lengths in the UK that includes some fom 2019 that have spilled onto this year while there are some that are new.

The top spot on the list is Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’. His massive debut is followed by second spot held by Stormzy’s ‘Heavy is the Head’, which came late 2019 and reached the top spot on the albums chart in early 2020.

Eminem’s ‘Music to Be Murdered By’ is the highest-ranking and most-consumed album released this year, and it comes in at No. 3.

The top five spot is by Billie Eilish’s debut full-length ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ and Ed Sheeran’s ‘Collaborations Project’.

These are the 10 biggest albums of 2020 in the UK so far:

1. Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

2. Stormzy - Heavy is the Head

3. Eminem - Music to Be Murdered By

4. Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

5. Ed Sheeran - No.6 Collaborations Project

6. Harry Styles - Fine Line

7. J Hus - Big Conspiracy

8. BTS - Map of the Soul: 7

9. Post Malone - Hollywood’s Bleeding

10. Tom Walker - What a Time to Be Alive